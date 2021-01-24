Escambia County Unemployment Rate Improves Slightly

The unemployment rate in Escambia County decreased slightly in December, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 5.4% in December, down from 5.6% in November. That represents 7,823 people out of work out of a county workforce of 144,460. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was just 2.8%, or 4,028 people.

Two major industries in the Escambia County area gained jobs over the year in December 2020: professional and business services (+500 jobs); and construction (+400 jobs). Th Escambia County area private-sector employment decreased by 4,600 jobs (-2.9 percent) over the year. The industry losing the most jobs in the area over the year was leisure and hospitality, decreasing by 3,500 jobs.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.1 percent in December 2020, down 0.2 percentage point from the revised November 2020 rate, and up 3.2 percentage points from a year ago. There were 614,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,143,000.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.7 percent in December.