Clouds Sunday, Rain Chance Returns Monday Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.