Century Council Can’t Agree To Allow 300 Foot Cell Tower By Showalter Park Or The Library

The Century Town Council could not reach a consensus Tuesday night to allow a new 300-foot tall cell tower to be built next to the library or near Showalter Park.

Two parcels owned by the town were under consideration for the tower site:

A 0.698 acre lot directly south of the Century Branch Library. The tower would be located less than 50 feet from the library property, which is owned by Escambia County.

A 0.68 acre area located on the northeast corner of the town’s maintenance building property on Alger Road, just across the railroad tracks from the playground at Showalter Park.

“I would not want a tower in my neighborhood,” council member Sandra McMurray Jackson said. “They don’t want it on Alger Road … I’m going to respect those residents.” She said Alger Road residents were concerned about possible ill effects to their health, and she said there would be no changing their minds.

Council President Luis Gomez said he did not think the tower belonged along Highway 29, between the library and a commercial building he owns. He said that while he personally does not want it located on Highway 29, it is important to consider that someone might want to located a business on the property in the future.

“We need cellphone service in Century,” Gomez said. “No one wants to put a business in Century with the stagnant service we have.”

A motion by council member James Smith to locate the tower at the town’s shop on Alger Road and a motion by Jackson to located it on Highway 29 both failed to reach a vote due to a lack of seconds.

Diamond Towers had requested a variance to the required 200 foot setback requirement for the tower. At 300 feet, the tower would be about the equivalent of a 30 story building, according to interim City Manager Vernon Prather.

If the council had approved, Diamond Towers would have leased one of the two properties at $1,000 total for one year with an optional extension for one more year at $1,000. Once a tower was constructed, Diamond’s lease would have increased to $1,500 per month for at least five years, with another $500 per month due for additional cellular providers collocated on the tower.

Pictured: This lot next to the Century Branch Library was one of two locations under consideration for a 300-foot tall cell tower. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.