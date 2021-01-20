‘Carl Madison Field’ — School Board Approves Naming Tate Football Field For Legendary Coach

The Escambia County School Board officially voted Tuesday night to name the football field at Tate High School as the “Carl Madison Field” in honor of the legendary coach that led the Aggies to a 1980 state championship and is one of the all-time winningest high school coaches in the nation.

Madison, who celebrated his 90th birthday Saturday, sits at number two on Florida’s all-time football coaching victories list with a 326-129-7 record.

In addition to winning a state title at Tate, he took the Pine Forest Eagles to two state championships in 1987 and 1988. The 1988 Eagle team was named as national champions by USA Today, and Madison earned the title of the National High School Football Coach of the Year. All in all, he coached at five different Florida High Schools including Ernest Ward, plus three out of state schools.

“Coach Carl Madison taught his players about the game of life, how to compete successfully as a team, and ultimately, how to win,” stated a school board resolution approved Tuesday night. “His teams were successful in part because of the vision he cast for his players. The fruits of his labor cannot just be measured in the games won, football championships or the players fortunate to earn scholarships, but in the lives of the players, turned men, he coached over the years; men who have established and grown businesses, led corporations, developed into successful high school and college coaches, schoolteachers & administrators, lawyers, community difference makers, charitable leaders and professionals from all walks of life.”

The name of the of the Tate High School football field as “Carl Madison Field” took effect immediately. The stadium will continue to be known as the Pete Gindl Stadium in honor of the longtime educator who served a total of 24 years on the Escambia County School Board and 18 years in the classroom.