Event Saturday To Celebrate Legendary Football Coach Carl Madison’s 90th Birthday

Legendary high school football coach Carl Madison will celebrate his 90th birthday Saturday in a ceremony with former players and colleagues, friends and guests.

The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church and will include a lineup event of distinguished guest speakers, including some of coach Madison’s former players and colleagues.

Tickets are $35 for one person, or $55 per couple, and include an all you can eat fish fry. An attendance ticket that does include the fish fry is $10. Tickets are available by clicking or tapping here.

Madison led the Tate Aggies to a 1980 state championship and took the Pine Forest Eagles to two state championships in 1987 and 1988. He is one of the all-time winningest high school coaches in the nation. Click or tap here to read a previous story about Madison.