Arbor Day Tree Giveaway In Molino This Saturday

UF IFAS Extension and the Escambia County Natural Resources Department will hold a drive-through tree giveaway from 9 to 11 a.m., or until supplies last, this Saturday in Molino.

The event will be held at the Escambia County 4-H Camp and Livestock Facility located at 5701 Highway 99 in Molino. The giveaway begins promptly at 9 a.m., and attendees will need to follow instructions from volunteers related to entry and route. To keep everyone healthy, attendees will be asked to stay in their vehicles and wear a mask when approached by volunteers. Each vehicle will receive two free native 1 gallon trees. Species available include overcup oak, willow oak, sweetgum and Savannah holly.

Participants and anyone interested in tree care are encouraged to watch a free online seminar at noon on January 21 entitled, “Tree Planting: More than Digging a Hole,” to learn proper tree planting and care techniques. The presentation will go over the types of trees being given away, as well. Registration for the webinar can be found at: https://ufl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0gfLeX5SRpGCvJmbD_Qo0w

Arbor Day Mail Art Contest

Escambia County Extension will also host their 4th annual Arbor Day Mail Art Contest this year. To participate, mail a drawing, painting, photograph or mixed media artwork with the theme, “Renew, Regrow, and Reforest” to Arbor Day Art Contest c/o Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment, FL 32533. Please include your name, age, and contact information on the back of your artwork. Contest entries must arrive by mail or be dropped off by January 25.

First place winners of the art contest will receive prizes including a seven-gallon tree, a shovel and a tree book. Second place winners will receive a tree book and third place winners will receive gardening supplies. Categories include children (12-under), teen (13-18) and adult (over 18). Winners will be announced via Facebook Live on January 29, and prizes given out by appointment. Resource Management Services provided support for the art contest.