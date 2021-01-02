A Few Saturday Showers Possible

January 2, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 