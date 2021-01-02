A Few Saturday Showers Possible

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.