A Few Saturday Showers Possible
January 2, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
