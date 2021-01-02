Showers Ending Tonight

January 22, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

This Afternoon: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 63. North wind around 5 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

