Two More Deaths, 139 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Escambia County

The Florida Department of Health reported two additional more COVID-19 deaths and 139 new positive cases Saturday in Escambia County.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 17,514 (+139)

Non-Florida residents: 1,910

Total deaths: 315 (+2)

Long-term care facility deaths : 145 (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 113 (+4)

Number of tests last day: 1,626

Percent positive last day: 8.5%

Percent positive last week: 9.0%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 12,818 (+118)

Cantonment: 1,385 (+24)

Century: 963

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 209 (+2)

McDavid: 109

Bellview: 28

Walnut Hill: 25 (+3)

Perdido Key: 14

Gonzalez: 9

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 7,995 (+111)

Non-Florida residents: 101

Total deaths: 104

Long-term care facility deaths: 23

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 460*

Number of tests last day: 469

Percent positive last day: 18.9%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 4,153 (+34)

Gulf Breeze: 1,359 (+27)

Navarre: 1,397 (+38)

Pace: 653 (-5)

Jay: 211 (+8)

Bagdad: (20) +1

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,049,638

Florida residents: 1,032,552

Deaths: 19,084

Hospitalizations: 56,317*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.