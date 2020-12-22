Sunny, Middle 60s For Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.