Sunny, Middle 60s For Tuesday

December 22, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 