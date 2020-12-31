State Reports Five Additional COVID-19 Deaths, 365 New Cases in Escambia County

The Florida Department of Health reported five additional COVID-19 deaths and 365 new cases in Escambia County on Wednesday.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 22,0008 (+365)

Non-Florida residents: 2,402

Total deaths: 372 (+5)

Long-term care facility deaths : 165 (+2)

Current hospitalizations: 205 (+6)

Number of tests reported last day: 1,898

Percent positive reported last day: 14.3%

Percent positive reported last week: 13.6%

Escambia County cases by location*:

Pensacola: 16.090 (+217)

Cantonment: 1,895 (+41)

Century: 1,010 (+1)

—-including 774 Century prison inmates

Molino: 266

McDavid: 135 (+1)

Walnut Hill: 39

Bellview: 31

Perdido Key: 17

Gonzalez: 9

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 10,936 (+249)

Non-Florida residents: 134

Total deaths: 124 (+1)

Long-term care facility deaths: 24

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 551*

Number of tests reported day: 581

Percent positive reported last day: 29.7%

Santa Rosa County cases by location*:

Milton: 5,439 (+108)

Navarre: 2,104 (+44)

Gulf Breeze: 1,906 (+65)

Pace: 839 (+20)

Jay: 292

Bagdad: 25

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,283,701

Florida residents: 1,283,701

Deaths: 21,546

Hospitalizations: 62,508*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

On cases by location, the city is based upon zip code and is not always received as part of the initial notification. There may be a delay in reporting locations as a result, and locations will not total the daily case increase as a result.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.