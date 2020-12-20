Showers And 60s Sunday; Cooling Down For Christmas

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.