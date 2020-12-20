Showers And 60s Sunday; Cooling Down For Christmas

December 20, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 