Raymon Blake Hendrix, Sr.

Raymon Blake Hendrix Sr., age 69, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymon Lee Hendrix; mother, Vera Mae Hendrix; sister, Luetta Hendrix Crossgrove; grandfather, Floyd J Custis; and grandmother, Ida Mae Custis.

He left behind his devoted wife, Angela, loving children, Lorraine Yuhas (Butch), Blake Hendrix Jr. (Heather), and Steven Tuozzo (Cara); grandchildren, Sydney, Kay, Tyler, JD, Caity, and Jordan, brothers-in-law, Nicholas Reybrock (Kay), Anthony Reybrock (Mary), sisters-in-law, Robin Pollock (Don), Jaye Nelson, Georgia Tucker (Paul), Helayne Wright (Chris), and Maria Folke (Mark); nieces, Deanna Phillips and Denise Simpson (Tom); nephews, Doug Crossgrove and David Crossgrove; great-nieces, Jennifer (Stacey), Jessica (David), great-nephews, Joey and Michael (Kaila); great-great-niece and nephew, Kathryn and Gauge; numerous relatives and friends.

Ray spent three years in the Army and then worked Federal Civil Service for 30 years. He was a machinist by trade and a member of the Nightcrawlers. He loved spending time with family and friends, riding his motorcycle, tinkering with cars, hotrods, working on his tractor, working at the saw mill, woodworking, hunting, traveling in the motorhome, and helping anyone that needed a hand. He was a member of the Bad Boys Rod and Custom Club, Moose Lodge and the Patriot Guard. He loved playing Santa Claus for the Car Club after Thanksgiving Show and at Jimmy’s Grill in mid-December.

He believed in God and felt family came first. He was a great man who felt very strongly about doing what was good and right and always enjoyed helping friends and neighbors with whatever project they were working on.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Ray’s memory.

Family requests social distancing and mask wearing.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Joseph Greer, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow in Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the funeral home.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements.