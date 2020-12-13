Rain Chance Increases Into Sunday Night With Passing Cold Front

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 32.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.