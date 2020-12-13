Rain Chance Increases Into Sunday Night With Passing Cold Front

December 13, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 32.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 