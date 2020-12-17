One Death, 258 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Escambia County

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death and 258 new cases.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 19,256 (+258)

Non-Florida residents: 2,110

Total deaths: 337 (+1)

Long-term care facility deaths : 155

Current hospitalizations: 145 (-3)

Number of tests last day: 1,193

Percent positive last day: 16.8%

Percent positive last week: 12.2%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 14,033 (+178)

Cantonment: 1,577 (+28)

Century: 981 (+1)

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 246 (+9)

McDavid: 117

Walnut Hill: 39 (+3)

Bellview: 30

Perdido Key: 16

Gonzalez: 9 (+1)

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 9,147 (+146)

Non-Florida residents: 113

Total deaths: 114 (+1)

Long-term care facility deaths: 24 (+1)

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 489*

Number of tests last day: 439

Percent positive last day: 25.2%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 4,637 (+68)

Navarre: 1,699 (+36)

Gulf Breeze: 1,570 (+19)

Pace: 723 (+16)

Jay: 238

Bagdad: 22 (+1)

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,155,335

Florida residents: 1,136,024

Deaths: 20,204

Hospitalizations: 58,969*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.