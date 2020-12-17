One Death, 258 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Escambia County
December 17, 2020
On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death and 258 new cases.
Here is the latest data:
Total cases: 19,256 (+258)
Non-Florida residents: 2,110
Total deaths: 337 (+1)
Long-term care facility deaths : 155
Current hospitalizations: 145 (-3)
Number of tests last day: 1,193
Percent positive last day: 16.8%
Percent positive last week: 12.2%
Escambia County cases by location:
Pensacola: 14,033 (+178)
Cantonment: 1,577 (+28)
Century: 981 (+1)
—-including 773 Century prison inmates
Molino: 246 (+9)
McDavid: 117
Walnut Hill: 39 (+3)
Bellview: 30
Perdido Key: 16
Gonzalez: 9 (+1)
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 9,147 (+146)
Non-Florida residents: 113
Total deaths: 114 (+1)
Long-term care facility deaths: 24 (+1)
Cumulative Hospitalizations: 489*
Number of tests last day: 439
Percent positive last day: 25.2%
Santa Rosa County cases by location:
Milton: 4,637 (+68)
Navarre: 1,699 (+36)
Gulf Breeze: 1,570 (+19)
Pace: 723 (+16)
Jay: 238
Bagdad: 22 (+1)
Florida cases:
Total cases: 1,155,335
Florida residents: 1,136,024
Deaths: 20,204
Hospitalizations: 58,969*
*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.
*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.
**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.
Comments