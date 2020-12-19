Officials Report Three Additional COVID-19 Deaths, 287 New Cases in Escambia County
December 19, 2020
On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported three additional COVID-19 deaths and 287 new cases in Escambia County.
Here is the latest data:
Total cases: 19,762 (+287)
Non-Florida residents: 2,165
Total deaths: 341 (+3)
Long-term care facility deaths : 156
Current hospitalizations: 136 (+2)
Number of tests last day: 1,730
Percent positive last day: 10.5%
Percent positive last week: 13.4%
Escambia County cases by location:
Pensacola: 14,405 (+222)
Cantonment: 1,637 (+37)
Century: 988 (+5)
—-including 774 Century prison inmates
Molino: 253 (+1)
McDavid: 119 (+1)
Walnut Hill: 39
Bellview: 30
Perdido Key: 16
Gonzalez: 9
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 9,463 (+193)
Non-Florida residents: 113
Total deaths: 115 (+1)
Long-term care facility deaths: 24
Cumulative Hospitalizations: 493*
Number of tests last day: 596
Percent positive last day: 24.7%
Santa Rosa County cases by location:
Milton: 4,777 (+95)
Navarre: 1,775 (+35)
Gulf Breeze: 1,623 (+53)
Pace: 740 (+9)
Jay: 241 (+2)
Bagdad: 22
Florida cases:
Total cases: 1,181,483
Florida residents: 1,161,953
Deaths: 20,401
Hospitalizations: 59,302*
*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.
*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.
**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.
