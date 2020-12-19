Officials Report Three Additional COVID-19 Deaths, 287 New Cases in Escambia County

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported three additional COVID-19 deaths and 287 new cases in Escambia County.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 19,762 (+287)

Non-Florida residents: 2,165

Total deaths: 341 (+3)

Long-term care facility deaths : 156

Current hospitalizations: 136 (+2)

Number of tests last day: 1,730

Percent positive last day: 10.5%

Percent positive last week: 13.4%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 14,405 (+222)

Cantonment: 1,637 (+37)

Century: 988 (+5)

—-including 774 Century prison inmates

Molino: 253 (+1)

McDavid: 119 (+1)

Walnut Hill: 39

Bellview: 30

Perdido Key: 16

Gonzalez: 9

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 9,463 (+193)

Non-Florida residents: 113

Total deaths: 115 (+1)

Long-term care facility deaths: 24

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 493*

Number of tests last day: 596

Percent positive last day: 24.7%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 4,777 (+95)

Navarre: 1,775 (+35)

Gulf Breeze: 1,623 (+53)

Pace: 740 (+9)

Jay: 241 (+2)

Bagdad: 22

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,181,483

Florida residents: 1,161,953

Deaths: 20,401

Hospitalizations: 59,302*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.