No Serious Injuries In Molino Wreck; One Vehicle Grazed Building

There were no serious injuries in a two vehicle crash late Wednesday afternoon in Molino.

The collision occurred at Highway 29 and Molino Road about 4:30 p.m. One of the vehicles then grazed an unoccupied building near the southeast corner of the intersection.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.