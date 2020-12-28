New Details Released In Murder Of Former Molino Fire Chief Gary Diamond
December 28, 2020
We’re learning more details about the murder of a former Molino fire chief early Saturday morning and what led up to the shooting.
Gary Diamond was pronounced deceased from multiple gunshot wounds outside his home in the 400 block of Molino Road shortly after 3:30 a.m.
The suspect, 30-year old Jared Cordel Clakley, is charged with second degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find a Diamond with bullet wounds to his abdomen and neck. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Three witnesses told deputies that Clakley fired four or five shots at Diamond before fleeing in his vehicle. Deputies found the vehicle wrecked near Highway 95A and Molino Road, but Clakley had fled. A K-9 unit was deployed to track him down. He was later located at a family member’s home off of Holsberry Place.
Diamond’s daughter, who has children with Clakley, told investigators she stopped at the Homestead Lounge with her female friend. She noticed Clakley sitting at the bar with his father, and she went over to say high. He became angry that she was the bar and not home with their kids, and a heated argument followed, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report. Clakley was asked to leave the bar.
The daughter said she began to receive threatening phone calls from Clakley, and he soon arrived at the family home on Molino Road. He remained in his car and began to argue with her, her mother and another relative. Diamond approached the car and an altercation with Clakley occurred through the car window.
In the middle of the altercation, Clakley put the vehicle in reverse and backed down the driveway with Diamond hanging from the driver’s window, the report states. The vehicle struck a tree. The daughter ran to the car and pulled Diamond away before Clakley’s vehicle struck the mother.
Investigators said Diamond ran to the car and began pulling Clakley out of the vehicle, at which time Clakley fired several rounds. Diamond fell to the ground.
One of the victims recorded the entire incident on her phone. According to deputies, the video corroborated the statements of all three witnesses.
Clakley’s statements to investigators were redacted from the arrest report.
Clakley is behind held without bond. His next court appearance is set for January 15.
Pictured: The scene of an early Saturday morning murder in the 400 block of Molino Road. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
4 Responses to “New Details Released In Murder Of Former Molino Fire Chief Gary Diamond”
@ Gary Hebert -The standard for 1st and 2nd degree murder are different. 1st degree would indicate that the perpetrator went there intending to murder the victim. In this case that was likely not the case and so 2nd degree murder.
What is said and done in anger is about as difficult to take back as putting feathers back in a torn pillow. This is definitely going to be an interesting legal case. Video helps but who who threw the first punch? Could be a case for stand your ground which won’t be popular at all I’m sure.
Tragic loss and sorry for it all.
How can he be charged with second degree murder when he killed him should be charged with first degree murder
Another jitter bug going away for life.