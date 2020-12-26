“He Dedicated His Life To Serving And Protecting Others” – Communities Mourn After Murder Of Former Molino Fire Chief Gary Diamond

Brother. Friend. Father. Grandfather. A heart of gold. Servant.

Those were just some of the words being used Saturday to describe Gary Diamond who was murdered at his home in Molino early Saturday morning.

“He was more than just a man. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting others,” Diamond’s son Joseph Diamond said.

Diamond was a longtime firefighter, serving during his career as the volunteer chief in Molino, a captain at Navarre Beach and fire service instructor at Pensacola State College.

Related Story: Former Fire Chief Murdered Saturday Morning In Molino; Suspect Arrested After Manhunt

Diamond joined the Ensley Volunteer Fire Department in 1982 before transferring to Molino. He worked his way through the ranks to assistant chief of the Molino Volunteer Fire Department in 1987 and went on to serve as Molino chief from November 1992 to September 1993. He was currently volunteering as a fleet transport driver for Escambia Fire Rescue, moving fire apparatus around the county as needed.

“I was saddened and heartbroken to hear the news about Gary this morning,” Interim Escambia Fire Rescue Chief Paul Williams said. “He was not only a longtime part of Escambia Fire Rescue, but a longtime friend as well.”

“He was very nice with a very laid back kind of attitude. He was obviously willing to give and volunteer his time, and willing to serve the community,” Williams added.

Diamond was a captain at Navarre Beach Fire Rescue for a decade, retiring to take care of a family member. He recently returned to Navarre Beach Fire, pulling extra shifts as a fill-in captain.

“He worked his way up through the ranks until he retired as captain of C Shift,” Navarre Beach Fire Rescue Chief Danny Fureigh said. “He was an extremely well educated, well seasoned firefighter known throughout the area.”

Fureigh said that Diamond was always there for the department – always around cooking and volunteering at department events.

“He was always there. He and his family were a big part of us,” the Navarre Beach fire chief said. “He never met a stranger, would give you the shirt off his back. He was legitimately a good guy…this is a horrific event.”