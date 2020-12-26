Man Shot And Killed Early Saturday Morning In Molino

A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Molino.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Molino Road about 3:30 a.m. and arrived to find the adult with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The shooting appeared to be the result of a domestic altercation, according to ECSO Sgt. Melanie Peterson. She said deputies quickly developed a suspect, and a search for the suspect was underway.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene to assist in the manhunt for the suspect.

Peterson did not release the name of the suspect or victim.

The investigation was continuing.

Pictured: The scene of an early Saturday morning murder in the 400 block of Molino Road. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

