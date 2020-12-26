Man Shot And Killed Early Saturday Morning In Molino
December 26, 2020
A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Molino.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Molino Road about 3:30 a.m. and arrived to find the adult with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The shooting appeared to be the result of a domestic altercation, according to ECSO Sgt. Melanie Peterson. She said deputies quickly developed a suspect, and a search for the suspect was underway.
A K-9 unit was called to the scene to assist in the manhunt for the suspect.
Peterson did not release the name of the suspect or victim.
The investigation was continuing.
Pictured: The scene of an early Saturday morning murder in the 400 block of Molino Road. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
May God give them peace at this time…My thoughts and prayers go out to the whole family…There are no words I could possibly say to make it better but,I Love y’all,He will be missed.