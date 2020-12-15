Mostly Sunny Tuesday; Rain By Tuesday Night

December 15, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 