Mostly Sunny Tuesday; Rain By Tuesday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.