Increasing Clouds, Rain By Late Saturday Night
December 19, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 48. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
