Increasing Clouds, Rain By Late Saturday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 48. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.