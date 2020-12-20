Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Slow Down Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. In observance of the upcoming holiday season, there will be no lane closures on state roads from 7 a.m. Thursday, December 24 to 12:01 AM Monday, January 4, 2021. These lane closure restrictions include both construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues for the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor’s Center remains accessible from 17th Avenue. In addition, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a detour route. The bridge remains closed until Spring 2021.

· U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)- Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of Sunday, Dec. 20.

U.S. 90 (Nine Mile Road) Widening from Beulah Road to State Road (S.R.) 297 (Pine Forest Road)- Drivers on Beulah Road may be temporarily delayed by paving equipment crossing Beulah Road, on the north side of Nine Mile Road, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23. The temporary delays are required to allow crews to perform daytime paving operations for the new westbound lanes. Traffic will only be impacted when paving machinery crosses Beulah Road. Additionally, drivers may encounter uneven pavement in this area.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Safety Project from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – Crews continue clearing trees and shrubs, asphalt removal, widening and concrete work on the north side of the project. Westbound traffic can expect intermittent daytime right turn lane closures.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – The bridge remains closed until Spring 2021.

– The bridge remains closed until Spring 2021. I-10 Emergency Improvements at Avalon Boulevard (S.R. 281/ Exit 22)- Friday, Dec. 18 and Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23, motorists will encounter nighttime far right, lane and shoulder closures and traffic shifts on the eastbound I-10 exit ramp as crews construct improvements to accommodate additional traffic due to the closure of Pensacola Bay Bridge. There will also continue to be alternating left and right nightly lane closures on both north and southbound S.R. 281. All lane closures will occur between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.