Health Officials Report Three More COVID-19 Deaths, Another 172 Escambia County Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 172 new positive cases Wednesday in Escambia County.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 17,965 (+172)

Non-Florida residents: 1,949

Total deaths: 327 (+3)

Long-term care facility deaths : 153 (+2)

Current hospitalizations: 136 (-5)

Number of tests last day: 815

Percent positive last day: 16.9%

Percent positive last week: 9.9%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 13,140 (+130)

Cantonment: 1,439 (+28)

Century: 969 (+2)

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 216 (+4)

McDavid: 111

Bellview: 29

Walnut Hill: 29 (+2)

Perdido Key: 14

Gonzalez: 9

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 8,298 (+90)

Non-Florida residents: 104

Total deaths: 105

Long-term care facility deaths: 23

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 468*

Number of tests last day: 309

Percent positive last day: 22.4%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 4,270 (+53)

Navarre: 1,497 (+29)

Gulf Breeze: 1,434 (+10)

Pace: 675 (+5)

Jay: 218 (+4)

Bagdad: 20

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,083,362

Florida residents: 1,065,476

Deaths: 19,462

Hospitalizations: 57,210*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.