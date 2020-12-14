Health Department Reports Another 145 COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County
December 14, 2020
There were 145 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Florida Department of Health on Sunday.
Here is the latest data:
Total cases: 18,761 (+145)
Non-Florida residents: 2,069
Total deaths: 332
Long-term care facility deaths : 154
Current hospitalizations: 133
Number of tests last day: 1,407
Percent positive last day: 8.3%
Percent positive last week: 10.5%
Escambia County cases by location:
Pensacola: 13,692 (+93)
Cantonment: 1,522 (+24)
Century: 977 (+1)
—-including 773 Century prison inmates
Molino: 233 (+4)
McDavid: 117
Walnut Hill: 33
Bellview: 30 (+1)
Perdido Key: 16 (+1)
Gonzalez: 8
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 8,852 (+91)
Non-Florida residents: 112
Total deaths: 112 (+2)
Long-term care facility deaths: 23
Cumulative Hospitalizations: 480*
Number of tests last day: 448
Percent positive last day: 16.6%
Santa Rosa County cases by location:
Milton: 4,501 (+33)
Navarre: 1,632 (+25)
Gulf Breeze: 1,529 (+12)
Pace: 700 (+7)
Jay: 230 (+1)
Bagdad: 21
Florida cases:
Total cases: 1,125,931
Florida residents: 1,107,103
Deaths: 19,866
Hospitalizations: 58,127*
*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.
*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.
**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.
