Garcon Point Toll Suspension Extended; Pensacola Bay Bridge Repair Targeted For March

The Garcon Pointe Bridge toll suspension has been extended until January 12, as the contractors turn to the next step in the repairs to the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

The extension allows the Garcon Point Bridge to continue serving as a temporary detour route while the Pensacola Bay Bridge is being repaired from damage sustained during Hurricane Sally.

With damage inspections complete, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contractors are focusing on pile driving operations and setting beams for the reconstruction of the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

Large cranes mounted on barges are lifting the concrete piles into position where they are driven into the bay bottom using a 20,000-pound diesel-powered hammer. While there are no direct traffic impacts, persons nearby may detect noise and the possibility of vibration. Pile driving work will occur seven days a week and will not occur during overnight hours. Crews will also set the first set of beams, the horizontal supports for the bridge decks, beginning this week.

Boaters are advised to use caution near the Pensacola Bay Bridge. The U.S. Coast Guard has established a 500-yard buffer zone for all construction activities. Vessels may use only low or idle speeds within the buffer zone. Crossing beneath the bridge should be done only at the navigational channel as it has been inspected and is free of hazards.

The Pensacola Bay Bridge has a targeted re-opening date of March 2021. Once repairs are complete, all four lanes will be open with no load restrictions. As each repair method is developed, FDOT will be conducting reviews to ensure the contractor is hitting all milestones in the established schedule.

The toll suspension on the Garcon Pointe Bridge was set to expire Sunday.