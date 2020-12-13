Four New Deaths, 189 New COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County

The Florida Department of Health reported four additional deaths and 189 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday in Escambia County.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 18,616 (+189)

Non-Florida residents: 2,048

Total deaths: 332 (+4)

Long-term care facility deaths : 153

Current hospitalizations: 133 (-6)

Number of tests last day: 1,724

Percent positive last day: 9.3%

Percent positive last week: 9.9%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 13,599 (+142)

Cantonment: 1,498 (+20)

Century: 976 (+2)

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 229 (+3)

McDavid: 117 (+2)

Walnut Hill: 33 (+1)

Bellview: 29

Perdido Key: 15

Gonzalez: 8

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 8,761 (+142)

Non-Florida residents: 110

Total deaths: 110

Long-term care facility deaths: 23

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 475*

Number of tests last day: 547

Percent positive last day: 19.8%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 4,468 (+15)

Navarre: 1,607 (+43)

Gulf Breeze: 1,517 (+48)

Pace: 693 (+2)

Jay: 229 (+1)

Bagdad: 21

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,116,973

Florida residents: 1,098,341

Deaths: 19,785

Hospitalizations: 57,986*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.