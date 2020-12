Florida House Committee Assignments Are Out. Here’s How Local Reps Were Assigned.

Florida House committee assignments were announced on Friday.

Northwest Florida representatives were assigned to committees as follows.

District 1 – Michelle Salzman

Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee

Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee

Judiciary Committee

Local Administration & Veterans Affairs Subcommittee

Post-Secondary Education & Lifelong Learning Subcommittee

District 2 – Alex Andrade

Education & Employment Committee Republican - Committee Whip

Post-Secondary Education & Lifelong Learning Subcommittee

PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee

Professions & Public Health Subcommittee

Secondary Education & Career Development Subcommittee

District 3 – Jayer Williamson