Overnight Fog Possible

December 9, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

