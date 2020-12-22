FDOH Reports Three Additional COVID-19 Deaths, 116 More Cases In Escambia County

The Florida Department of Health reported three additional COVID-19 deaths and 116 new cases on Monday.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 20,278 (+116)

Non-Florida residents: 2,213

Total deaths: 346 (+3)

Long-term care facility deaths : 159

Current hospitalizations: 160 (+6)

Number of tests last day: 1,038

Percent positive last day: 9.3%

Percent positive last week: 13.5%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 14,795 (+96)

Cantonment: 1,701 (+10)

Century: 994 (+3)

—-including 774 Century prison inmates

Molino: 258 (+1)

McDavid: 121

Walnut Hill: 39

Bellview: 29 (-1 data adjustment)

Perdido Key: 17

Gonzalez: 9

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 9,781 (+54)

Non-Florida residents: 119

Total deaths: 117

Long-term care facility deaths: 24

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 505*

Number of tests last day: 517

Percent positive last day: 14.0%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 4,925 (+33)

Navarre: 1,838 (+21)

Gulf Breeze: 1,684 (+22)

Pace: 763 (+3)

Jay: 250 (+3)

Bagdad: 24

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,212,581

Florida residents: 1,192,456

Deaths: 20,680

Hospitalizations: 60,152*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.