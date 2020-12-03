Rain Likely Tonight And Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm. Temperature rising to near 63 by 9am, then falling to around 55 during the remainder of the day. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65.