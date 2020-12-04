17 Arrested In Escambia County Drug Raid

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17 people Thursday on drug charges after raiding a home near Montclair Elementary School.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crime Response Team, Robbery/Homicide Unit, Narcotics Unit and SWAT team along with the ATF, Florida Highway Patrol, and Pensacola Police Department served a search warrant at a home in the 4500 block of Florelle Way.

Inside the home law enforcement discovered 12.6 grams of oxycodone, 228.8 grams of ecstasy pills, one gram of heroin, almost half a kilo of cocaine, 3.3 pounds of marijuana, ten firearms (including four firearms that were reported stolen) $21,389 in cash, and seven vehicles were seized.

Terry Vondell Brand, Billy Ray Carter, Darrell Anthony Diggs, Timothy Terrell Dortch, Tyshon Laprice Leontay Edwards, Kobie Lashun Jenkins, De’Aundre Da’Jun Jordan, Timothy Donail Knight, Gary Fernando Mathis, Nastassya Swayell Piper, Charles Edward Posey, Travaris Jamal Stallworth, Anthony Dion Thompson, Kareem Tijuan Watson, James Wells, Devontae Le’roy Williams and Trenton Levontese Wright were all arrested on drug related charges.

“It’s unfortunate to see this amount of drugs and firearms together. We’re glad we can partner with other law enforcement agencies to get this type of criminal activity off of our streets,” said Chief Deputy and sheriff-elect Chip Simmons.