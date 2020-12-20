Escambia County Surpasses 20,000 Total Positive COVID-19 Cases

Escambia County has now surpassed 20,000 total positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to data released Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 20,027 (+265)

Non-Florida residents: 2,186

Total deaths: 341

Long-term care facility deaths : 156

Current hospitalizations: 154 (+18)

Number of tests last day: 1,522

Percent positive last day: 14.2%

Percent positive last week: 13.4%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 14,609 (+204)

Cantonment: 1,632 (+69)

Century: 990 (+2)

—-including 774 Century prison inmates

Molino: 256 (+3)

McDavid: 121 (+2)

Walnut Hill: 39

Bellview: 30

Perdido Key: 17 (+1)

Gonzalez: 9

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 9,602 (+139)

Non-Florida residents: 116

Total deaths: 115

Long-term care facility deaths: 24

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 501*

Number of tests last day: 513

Percent positive last day: 20.7%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 4,838 (+61)

Navarre: 1,801 (+26)

Gulf Breeze: 1,655 (+32)

Pace: 749 (+9)

Jay: 247 (+6)

Bagdad: 23 (+1)

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,193,165

Florida residents: 1,173,409

Deaths: 20,473

Hospitalizations: 59,851*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.