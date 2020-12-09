Escambia County Still Picking Up Debris. And Marking Ineligible Piles.

December 9, 2020

Escambia County is still picking up Hurricane Sally debris, and marking ineligible piles.

As of Tuesday, there have been 75,928 loads hauled and 3,865,756 cubic yards of debris removed — enough to fill 83% of the Superdome in New Orleans.

The final set out date for Hurricane Sally debris was December 1, with a goal to finish collections by Christmas.

Ineligible piles are being marked orange. Indelible debris includes items from landscaping, land cleaning, garage cleaning, illegal dumping, debris located on private property and debris generated by businesses. The resident or business will be responsible for removal. More information is in the graphic on this page.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 