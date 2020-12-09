Escambia County Still Picking Up Debris. And Marking Ineligible Piles.

Escambia County is still picking up Hurricane Sally debris, and marking ineligible piles.

As of Tuesday, there have been 75,928 loads hauled and 3,865,756 cubic yards of debris removed — enough to fill 83% of the Superdome in New Orleans.

The final set out date for Hurricane Sally debris was December 1, with a goal to finish collections by Christmas.

Ineligible piles are being marked orange. Indelible debris includes items from landscaping, land cleaning, garage cleaning, illegal dumping, debris located on private property and debris generated by businesses. The resident or business will be responsible for removal. More information is in the graphic on this page.