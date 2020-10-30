Last Hurricane Sally Debris Collection Pass Begins December 1 In Escambia County

The third and final Hurricane Sally debris collection pass will begin on December 1, with a goal to finish all collections by Christmas.

Contractors have removed 2,755,927 cubic yards of debris so far, which equals 431 football fields piled three feet high.

To help expedite the process, separate debris for service. Vegetative debris like tree limbs need to be separate from construction and demolition materials like drywall and carpet. Keep debris away from storm drains, low power lines, other utilities and mailboxes.