Escambia County Names Interim Public Safety Director, Interim EMS Manager

Escambia County has announced top level public safety department changes.

Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore (pictured left) will become interim public safety director on December 24. He is taking on the position previously held by Jason Rogers, who announced his resignation recently due to family medical issues.

EMS Manager Jimmy Maddrey has announced he is stepping down to become an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy. He will be replaced by Billy Shipp, current Escambia County EMS operation manager. Shipp will become interim EMS manager effective January 4.

“I am proud to serve as interim public safety director for Escambia County,” Gilmore said. “I understand Jason Rogers needs to tend to his family.”

“In addition, while we are sad to see Jimmy leave our public safety department, he really stepped up as a leader during a difficult time for EMS. He will follow in his father’s footsteps by serving in law enforcement, and we are glad he is staying within our community.”

Shipp has more than 29 years paramedic experience.

“I feel confident in Billy’s abilities to lead the EMS department in the direction it needs to go,” Gilmore added.