Escambia Collects 4 Million Cubic Feet Of Hurricane Sally Debris

Contractors are continuing to pick up Hurricane Sally debris in Escambia County with a goal of completing the job by Christmas.

As of December 14, contractors had hauled 79,453 loads equivalent to 4,080,286 cubic yards collected. That is enough debris to fill 88% of the Superdome in New Orleans.

Ineligible piles are being marked orange. Indelible debris includes items from landscaping, land cleaning, garage cleaning, illegal dumping, debris located on private property and debris generated by businesses. The resident or business will be responsible for removal. More information is in the graphic on this page.