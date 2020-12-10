Educational Born Learning Trail Installation Underway In Century

December 10, 2020

The installation of a Born Learning Trail is underway at Showalter Park in Century and is expected to be completed next week.

The Born Learning Trail, a United Way Worldwide initiative since 2005, is a series of 10 signs with activities painted on a park trail that offer fun, interactive learning activities for young children and their families. It helps parents, caregivers, and communities create quality engagement opportunities when out on a stroll or while playing at a park.

The signs are now in place in Century, and volunteers will return next week to paint the corresponding activities on the walkway.

The Born Learning Trail in Century is the second of five that will be in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. The first opened in Jay during the summer, and three more will be announced.

The Century Born Learning Trail is partnership between the Early Learning Coalition of Escambia County, International Paper, the Town of Century, and United Way of West Florida

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 