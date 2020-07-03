United Way ‘Born Learning Trail’ Opens In Jay. The Next One Will Be In Century.

July 3, 2020

The first of five Born Learning Trails was opened this week in Jay at the newly renovated Bray-Hendricks Park.. The next one will be in Century.

The Jay Born Learning Trail was made possible through a partnership between the early Learning Coalition, International Paper, the Town of Jay and the United Way of West Florida.

The Born Learning Trail, a United Way Worldwide initiative since 2005, is a series of 10 signs with activities painted on a park trail that offer fun, interactive learning activities for young children and their families. It helps parents, caregivers, and communities create quality engagement opportunities when out on a stroll or while playing at a park.

The next local Born Learning Trail will be installed at Showalter Park in Century, according to Naomi Kjer, market manager for the United Way of West Florida. She said the plans are confirmed and approved. The installation was delayed due to COVID-19, but should happen in near future.

After Century, three more trails will be announced for locations in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.


