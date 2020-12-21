ECAT Now Requiring Face Masks, Regular Fares Return In January

December 21, 2020

Face masks are now required on all Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT) buses, and regular fares will return next month.

Free face masks have been provided to ECAT riders since June 1 and will continue to be available. Face masks are required on ECAT busses as of Monday, December 21. If a passenger meets one of the Florida Department of Health requirements that prevents mask wearing, the passenger can notify the bus operator. Social distancing will still be encouraged on all ECAT vehicles.

Regular fares have been suspended since March 23 but will be reinstated on Monday, January 25.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 