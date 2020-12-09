Driver’s License Clinic To Assist Participants In Restoring Driving Privileges

The First Judicial Circuit will host a Driver’s License Clinic on Friday, March 26, 2021, to assist individuals whose licenses have been revoked, suspended, or cancelled. The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building in Pensacola. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, many if not most participants will be assisted virtually. Only certain participants who need to see a judge or hearing officer will be seen in the courthouse, and social distancing protocols will be carefully observed.

Registration now open in order that more services can be provided in advance of the actual clinic day.

Staff from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office, Florida Department of Revenue, Escambia County Clerk of Court, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Office of the State Attorney, and the Office of the Public Defender, along with judges and court and community corrections staff, will be available to assist registrants and provide individualized information relevant to each participant’s personal circumstances. The goal of the clinic is to provide “one-stop shopping” for citizens to interact with the appropriate state agencies and/or the court, so they can determine how to regain their driving privileges.

Drivers’ licenses may be suspended for a variety of reasons, including:

failure to pay traffic tickets;

the accumulation of too many points on one’s driving record;

failure to pay child support;

failure to pay or work off fines, fees, and costs imposed as part of a criminal sentence;

failure to maintain automobile insurance; 6) failure to register a vehicle or keep or renew the registration;

failure to obtain, renew, or return a car tag; or

designation as an habitual traffic offender.

Licenses may also be revoked as a consequence of entering a plea to certain crimes, such as driving under the influence or certain drug-related offenses.

Clinic eligibility is outlined on the Escambia County Driver’s License Clinic event page at https://escambiacountydriverslicenseclinic2021.eventbrite.com

Registrants should use care to enter the precise weblink for registration, as search engines or inaccurate entry may result in access to an incorrect webpage. Availability is limited, so interested persons should register as soon as possible. Participants must be pre-registered in order to receive service at the clinic; walk-ins will not be accepted. A list of frequently asked questions is available at www.firstjudicialcircuit.org.