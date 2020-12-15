Correctional Officers In Century Assaulted In Two Separate Incidents

Correctional officers in Century were recently assaulted by inmates in two separate incidents, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Inmate Jamaal Dunbar assaulted an officer by striking them in the face.

Inmate Aaron Reyna assaulted an officer by striking them. The correctional officer was injured and evaluated by medical staff.

In all both cases, FDC said staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

