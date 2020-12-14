Cooler And Windy For Monday
December 14, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 33.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
