Cooler And Windy For Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 33.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.