Cool Thursday, Overnight Low Around Freezing

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29-32. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.