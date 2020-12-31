Chance Of Severe Storms Through New Year’s Eve

December 31, 2020

A slight risk of severe storms exists across the North Escambia area today. Widespread showers and storms will develop late Thursday afternoon with a line of storms pushing across the area Thursday night into Friday morning. The main impacts will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sshowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

New Year’s Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

