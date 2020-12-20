Century Residents Now Paying Higher Garbage Rates Under No-Bid Contract

Century residents are seeing an increase on their December garbage bills after the town approved a no-bid sanitation contract.

The town contracts with Republic Services to collect garbage within the town limits. Republic has a provision in their contract that allows them to increase the rates they charged the town each December to match the Consumer Price Index. The town annually passes the rate increase directly along to residents.

That increase amounts to 3.4%, or about 80 cents, per customer, according to Interim Town Manager Vernon Prather.

Century renewed a five year contract with Republic Services in July without seeking bids from other potential providers.