Another 135 COVID-19 Cases, Two New Deaths Reported In Escambia County
December 21, 2020
There were 135 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths reported Sunday in Escambia County.
Here is the latest data:
Escambia County cases:
Total cases: 20,162 (+135)
Non-Florida residents: 2,206
Total deaths: 343 (+2)
Long-term care facility deaths : 151 (-6)
Current hospitalizations: 154 (+18)
Number of tests last day: 1,174
Percent positive last day: 9.3%
Percent positive last week: 13.5%
Escambia County cases by location:
Pensacola: 14,699 (+90)
Cantonment: 1,691 (+59)
Century: 991 (+1)
—-including 774 Century prison inmates
Molino: 257 (+1)
McDavid: 121
Walnut Hill: 39
Bellview: 30
Perdido Key: 17
Gonzalez: 9
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 9,697 (+92)
Non-Florida residents: 117
Total deaths: 117 (2)
Long-term care facility deaths: 24
Cumulative Hospitalizations: 503*
Number of tests last day: 441
Percent positive last day: 17.4%
Santa Rosa County cases by location:
Milton: 4,892 (+54)
Navarre: 1,817 (+16)
Gulf Breeze: 1,662 (+7)
Pace: 760 (+11)
Jay: 247
Bagdad: 24 (+1)
Florida cases:
Total cases: 1,201,566
Florida residents: 1,181,549
Deaths: 20,568
Hospitalizations: 59,995*
*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.
*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.
**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.
Comments