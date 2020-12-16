A Breezy Wednesday, Down In The 30s For Wednesday Night

December 16, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Morning showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A chance of rain before noon, then a chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

