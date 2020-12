10,000 Pound Food Giveaway Monday Morning At Nine Mile Road Church

St. Luke United Methodist Church will be giving away 10,000 pounds of food Monday in in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast.

The church parking lo will open at 8 a.m. for pre-registration. Individuals must have a Florida identification and will remain in their vehicles.

The distribution begins at 10 a.m. on first come, first served basis at 1394 East Nine Mile Road.