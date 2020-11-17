Update: Cantonment Landline Phone Outage Repaired

November 17, 2020

A landline telephone outage in Cantonment has been repaired.

Landline customers in Cantonment were unable to make phone calls, including calls to 911, due to a network outage during the day on Tuesday.

According to Escambia County, landline customers served by the Cantonment central office may be unable to call 911. If needed, affected customers should call 911 from a cell phone.

The outage included  landline customers in the (850) 937 Cantonment exchange, including  problems for Ransom Middle School, Tate High School and Jim Allen Elementary School.

Comments

4 Responses to “Update: Cantonment Landline Phone Outage Repaired”

  1. mat on November 17th, 2020 2:45 pm

    What is that red thing in the photo? Ha Ha Ha

  2. Sihng Sot on November 17th, 2020 1:32 pm

    What’s a landline?

  3. William Reynolds on November 17th, 2020 1:30 pm

    “How long will this last?”

    Until AT&T fixes it. :) Seriously, they have not given a timetable.

  4. jennifer chastang on November 17th, 2020 1:28 pm

    How long will this last?





