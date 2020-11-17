Update: Cantonment Landline Phone Outage Repaired

A landline telephone outage in Cantonment has been repaired.

Landline customers in Cantonment were unable to make phone calls, including calls to 911, due to a network outage during the day on Tuesday.

According to Escambia County, landline customers served by the Cantonment central office may be unable to call 911. If needed, affected customers should call 911 from a cell phone.

The outage included landline customers in the (850) 937 Cantonment exchange, including problems for Ransom Middle School, Tate High School and Jim Allen Elementary School.